If you think you know what RSS is, I bet you don't. Please listen to the 14-minute podcast I posted yesterday for the real story. We should learn from this and not repeat the same mistakes, and of course until the real story is out there, we can't learn from it. Let's get it right on the Wikipedia page. It isn't about Guha or Libby, me, or whoever. It's really about the power of Netscape and the early web news publishing companies that supported RSS, and the blogging systems that jumped on board (including my own products) and then two years later, the NYT coming on board, followed by the entire news industry. A bunch of nerds arguing on a mail list is not the story. With the benefit of well over twenty years hindsight this should now be kind of obvious. #
I want to be able to run Frontier on the new Macs, but was disappointed that VMware doesn’t work and had given up on the idea. But I just learned that UTM might work. Here’s the transcript of my inquiry. Wondering if anyone has had good experience using UTM to run older Mac software on Apple CPUs.#
Threads could make it a lot easier for us to cross-post to their system, esp since they say they will support ActivityPub. As it is there are too many hoops to jump through imho. I think basically they all want you to use their UI's which amounts to writing in tiny little textboxes of course. #
