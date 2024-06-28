I don't want to write about last night's debate. But if I did, I'd say there's nothing to be done, we just have to let this play out. Even if Biden were to step aside, that would just open the convention and there are lots of Democrats who would see this as their opportunity to be the FDR or Lincoln of the 21st century. There would be no nominee until after the convention, maybe it wouldn't be so bad for the Democrats to have everyone's full attention for a few months. There will be lots of polls, that's for sure. In the meantime, I'm going to try to enjoy the summer, it's beautiful here in the mountains north of the city, and I have some software to finish. And of course I will vote for Democrats straight down the line in the coming election.