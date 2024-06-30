Today's podcast, what we need from Biden, and how we need journalism to get out of the way. Biden has a base. He should communicate directly with us. Joe, tell us you saw what we saw. A snake oil salesman. A con man. A loser. A criminal. We heard the tape of him blackmailing the Secretary of State of Georgia. He wanted the military to shoot Black Lives Matter protestors. Did he sell our secrets to Putin and others? He did all kinds of horrible stuff that the press has forgotten to talk about. The biggest problem here isn't Biden's age, though it is a problem, it's the controlling nature of our journalism, and the lack of any oversight. They can't be criticized because all we have are our individual voices, with no organization. We keep paying the price. This podcast is in the form of a voicemail to an old friend, Jeff Jarvis, who I introduce at the beginning of the podcast. We share the same frustrations, I can see it in his posts on various social media networks. I'd like to elevate our discourse. And in the meantime, imho, it's a pretty good story. 10 minutes.😄#
