Journalists don't give the orders. That's what's out of whack. #
I cancelled my NYT subscription. They can't hear their readers. It's time for a new journalism, and we're going to have to do it without them. I haven't cancelled my Washington Post subscription yet, but I'm pretty sure that's coming soon enough.#
In this podcast I tell the story of the move from print to the web in 1994 when the San Francisco newspapers went on strike. I was part of that process, a step in the bootstrap that led to the social web we use now. #
I'm thinking about that process as journalism system is losing its mind, like everything else, and we need to find a way to flow intelligent news to people who need it, so we can start to organize, and we need to do it now. #
The flow are out there, smart people who know stuff and have ideas, but they aren't getting heard amidst the mindlessness of the NYT, CNN, MSNBC et al. #
It's a long story, and it starts off crisp like most of my stories and then rambles out. #
