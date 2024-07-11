Today's song: Respect Yourself. For all of us, but especially the people of the United States of America.#
If you listened to my audio blog posts in the summer of 2004, I recommend subscribing to the new podcast0 feed. I just listened to the show from this day 20 years ago. It was quite a throwback, lots of questions about what I was talking about, I've forgotten a lot of it. It took a full hour to prepare the feed. I can tell this is going to be quite a flashback experience. Maybe it'll get me in the mode to do some serious innovating, because we were on fire and didn't know it, in so many ways, back in the summer of 2004.#
