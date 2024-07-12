 
Friday, July 12, 2024
Route around journalism#
  • Why journalists don’t bother trying to take Trump down, but do with the Democrat.#
  • Simple. Trump has routed around journalism as we have begged the Dems to by going direct to the people.#
  • The journos have no power over Trump and they know it.#
  • They have total power over the Dems, and they know that too.#
  • If by some miracle the journos let us (voters) determine the president, we must never let them have this power again.#

