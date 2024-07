Democrats should roll out new initiatives with the same skill as Apple rolls out new products. Not the same as Steve Jobs , that's asking too much. But with focus and showmanship, and a livestream, and fanbois and Al Sharpton in place of John Gruber . Focus our attention on each product (ie climate change, social security, Ukraine, etc), so the ideas don't get missed, and we can network in support of the initiative. This is all part of the idea of having awebsite that we call call home for our political organizing. None of this pissing in the wind we do on twitter-like systems. Form buddy groups of people we organize with, based on locality or common interests. Organize the people as well as the billionaires are organized. This is what political parties should be in 2024 for crying out loud. We're missing the point of the mess in our politics. It's all a mess because it needs to be organized and it's not. Maybe I should take everything else off my blog now so I can use what little attention I have been able to gather here to focus on this idea.