For some reason I don't like writing user-level docs for my own software, but I don't mind narrating a draft with voice. Now that I have a voice recorder that creates transcripts exactly where I need them, I can feed the narration to ChatGPT and ask it to write docs based on features I describe that are part of the current software, and leave out notes about possible changes or additions. It took me 13 minutes to do the narration, because I talk more slowly than it writes, and I ramble and get distracted. It took the bot less than a second to produce a near-perfect outline. It left out a bit that I wanted included, it was added in a second. Then I asked for an OPML version of the docs so I could edit it, and pass back the edited version. It got a bit confused and gave me a JSON version of the outline, and Node.js code to convert it to the XML, but when I pointed out a simpler way to do it, I got what I needed in less than a second. And here it is, in my outliner, ready for me to add notes, and edit and reorganize. ChatGPT is a team member, not a surrogate. Another amazing experience, absolutely no going back. #
Saw a video where Elon Musk talks about climate change, no snark, didn't call it a hoax, was intelligent and serious. Also heard that he's backing Trump for president, who says it's a hoax and one of his major campaign promises is to "drill baby drill." Maybe they could discuss this because there seems to be a disagreement here.#
Wordle Kitty is rumored to be the VP choice for the Dems. She is at the Carnegie Deli in NYC to meet the Republican VP candidate, to talk about a debate, but the Repub is a no-show! Weird. Meanwhile the press is having fun asking her embarrassing questions about a cat in the White House. They want to know if the WH has a litter box. What if she gets pregnant? Stuff like that.#
Last update: Saturday August 3, 2024; 6:30 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)