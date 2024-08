For some reason I don't like writing user level docs for my own software, but I don't mind narrating a draft with voice. Now that I have a voice recorder that creates transcripts exactly where I need them, I can feed the narration to ChatGPT and ask it to write docs based on features I describe that are part of the current software, and leave out notes about possible changes or additions. It took me 13 minutes to do the narration, because I talk more slowly than it writes, and I ramble and get distracted. It took the bot less than a second to produce a near-perfect outline. It left out a bit that I wanted included, it was added in a second. Then I asked for an OPML version of the docs so I could edit it, and pass back the edited version. It got a bit confused and gave me a JSON version of the outline, and Node.js code to convert it to the XML, but when I pointed out a simpler way to do it, I got what I needed in less than a second. And here it is , in my outliner, ready for me to add notes, and edit and reorganize. ChatGPT is a team member, not a surrogate. Another amazing experience, absolutely no going back.