Timothy Snyder: "If JD Vance really were a normal midwestern guy he’d be very respectful of someone like Tim Walz."#
When I see a reference to an evil NYT piece, I RT it with a simple message: Ignore the NY Times. It's relaxing. You don't have to do something about it, in fact it says the opposite. Do nothing. It works on all social nets, and for any news org that's promoting lies, ignoring relevant facts, against the interest of the US. Find new ways to get informed. And if you can't find them, start one. And we can find each other. #
The Bruce Springsteen mention at last night's rally was no accident. Boomers are now of the age where we vote in great numbers. So our feeling like there's something here for us might make the difference in one or more of the swing states.#
Last night's Democratic rally was wonderful. I was laughing and sobbing all the way through it. What an emotional release. We needed and deserved this. Beyond hope, we're finally going to fight. I hope President Kamala is really up to it, because we have a pretty substantial cleanup job to do here. #
Last update: Wednesday August 7, 2024; 12:04 PM EDT.
