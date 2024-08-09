 
It's even worse than it appears..
Friday, August 9, 2024
Lawrence is the new Rachel.#
What we call journalism in the US isn’t.#
Any news org with cash to invest could do to the NYT what ChatGPT is doing to Google. #
My first ChatGPT app#
  • 4-minute podcast about my first venture into ChatGPT via its API. #
  • There's an accompanying GitHub repo, with an example app in JavaScript that runs in the browser.#
  • Includes instructions for setting up and funding a developer account, which was the biggest hurdle. #
  • Functionality: It tells you who Bull Mancuso is. #
  • Much excitement as I think about integrations I can now do. #
  • Don't know why I waited so long. 😄#

