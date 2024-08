I carry two phones, an iPhone 13 Pro and a Pixel 6 Pro . The latter is my main phone, and I prefer it to the Apple phone, not sure why, it's what I use for most things. I need the iPhone because I use an Apple Watch. Lately there's been some trouble with the screen on the Pixel 6, on certain gestures, the right edge lights up in bright green and then immediately returns to normal. I'm thinking the display may be about to fail? It might be time for a new phone. So I went to the Pixel site to see what they have that's new and found that they're announcing a new phone, the Pixel 9 , on Tuesday. So I immediately, of course, dropped the idea of buying an upgrade today, why not wait till the new version is out. I looked over the teaser, guessing that AI figures big in this release. Not sure how I feel about that because the last thing I want to do is switch over to Google's AI from my beloved ChatGPT. Kind of the same thing I see happening with Threads re Twitter.