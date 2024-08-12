A new rule for journalists. End the interview on the first egregious lie. Turn the lights out, switch off the recorder, get up and leave. And your report should state clearly that this is why the interview was terminated. It never should have been tolerated in the first place. #
I listened to a bunch of podcasts this morning about how freaked out Trump is. I wonder if they realize that if a president freaks out over something like this, how would he handle a Cuban Missile Crisis? He'll panic. Remember the phone call that comes at 3AM? We saw what he did with COVID, he froze, like he's freezing now. #
When the NYT makes Trump sound like a reasonable candidate that a sane person might vote for, remember this day.#
When Google tells you it's easy to convert a site to HTTPS they're wrong. It's an insurmountable job for scripting.com. 30 years of writing is on that domain, lots of different runtimes on lots of different domains which would also have to be converted. Images in all the pages. All that breaks when you flip the switch, which would be easy. I can't walk away from a big part of my life's work. Sorry, not for Google. Every time someone assumes I'm to blame for this situation, that's how Google has tricked you. I followed the rules. They broke them. #
Speaking of which, I must've converted DocServer some time ago and didn't test it well enough. It didn't even load. Oy. It works now. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)