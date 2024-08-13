Ezra Klein and Nate Silver#

I had another morning of driving around so I listened to a bunch of podcasts about how the campaign is going, all good news for Democrats which of course makes me happy. The last podcast I listened to was Ezra Klein's interview with Nate Silver. I only listened to the first 20 minutes because I ran out of time. I may pick it up later on my afternoon walk (it's a gorgeous day in the mountains). #
They talked about their bond as old school bloggers. I didn't know either of them when they were starting out, which is kind of sad -- most of the bloggers I heard from in that period were mad at me the way they are mad at Elon Musk now. Both Silver and Klein campaigned for Biden to step aside, which I felt it was inappropriate -- for Silver who was/is a trusted polling analyst, and Klein who is a columnist for the NYT. I had already listened to Klein's interview with Nancy Pelosi. But I really don't like that both of them crossed a line I felt they had no business crossing, becoming an advocate rather than a journalist. I can't thikn about either of them without thinking about that. But I listened anyway, because I'm interested in both, and esp the combination. #
The discussion was interesting and even agreeable until Klein asked Silver about his relationship with Peter Thiel. I had read that Silver was connected to Thiel in some way. Before they moved on neither commented on Thiel's funding of the Hulk Hogan lawsuit that destroyed Gawker. I don't know how they can both, for their careers, which depend on free speech, still have a kind word for Thiel. I never liked Gawker, they made fun of me, and others, in horrific ways, that weren't even based on facts, the kind of bullshit pre-teens make up about people when they can't think of anything else to say. Even though they hurt me, embarrassed me, aroused my hate, even if I had the kind of money Thiel has, I never in a million years would use that money to destroy them. #
Thiel's wealth is a weapon aimed at all our freedom. This is something imho that has to at least be mentioned when a journalist talks about Thiel, and neither of them did. I guess they feel safe from Thiel's attacks, perhaps because they have adjusted their writing so as to never risk offending him, which totally undermines their integrity, if so. A good way to prove that's not true would be to never mention him without saying his behavior the Hulk Hogan vs Gawker was reprehensible. #
I still listened, even though they provoked my ire in a very fundamental way. I'd be interested in hearing from them, as a fellow old school blogger, if they justify Thiel's funding of the Hogan lawsuit and if so, how. But I expect that both of them consider themselves in an elite class and wouldn't deign to explain themselves, or the truth is something they don't want disclosed. Either way, to be blogger-blunt, they both suck. #
Last update: Tuesday August 13, 2024; 12:30 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)