If you don't buy the new rules for journalism because the liars will tell lies about you, the journalist -- well, you get that either way, no matter what you do, so I don't see the problem. And if you want people to trust you, you've got to tell the truth. Your reputation gets destroyed by their lies if you pass them through. Doctors can tell you to stop smoking to save your life and the tobacco companies will accuse them of lying or whatever and some people (such as myself, earlier in life) will continue to smoke. You still have to do what's right if you want people to trust you.
#
I am so impressed with how well the new Democratic Party is running this campaign. Latest innovation, they're going to do at least one public rally during the convention, so everyone can be part of the celebration, and I plan to watch every minute of it. What I don't want to witness is what the journalists try to provoke. I've been to two DNCs and later heard what they were talking about on CNN, and my god they invented crises that simply didn't exist. Who's going to have time to call them out because no one at the convention is watching TV. #
I heard on a podcast yesterday that it's weird that Harris is polling as well as the generic Democrat, which they felt was odd because she's not a white man, which made me think that in 2024, she is the face of the Democratic Party. Obama and Hillary Clinton knocked down those barriers, and now it would feel strange if the candidate at the top of the ticket were not interracial and female.#
I'm proud that my country has nominated such an attractive group of talented people with such fierce competence and humility. For these moments I wish I had a new graphic to put in the margin to symbolize the United States. We're strong, and we win, and when we don't we get back up and fight. Uncle Sam is a great symbol. But we've yet to create the interracial and female version that symbol. #
One more thing, there are a lot of white male voters to be courted and welcomed back into the fold. Trump has had the advantage there, but it doesn't have to be that way. A hand reached out in brotherhood could turn this election into the kind of landslide we need to cleanse our political system its flirtation with fascism. #
Last update: Wednesday August 14, 2024; 11:49 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)