Watch out when reporters say something said on their air or in their pub is "misleading." What they really mean is someone just lied in their space. Heard it just now on NPR after a Republican was using "talking points" that were "misleading." Of course liesmisleading, but they are also lies. What these reporters hope to do (I guess) is convince you that the lies they just broadcast don't reflect poorly on them. If they said "that guy just lied five times" you'd have to wonder why they included it. What's wrong with them. But if they just were "misleading" oh I guess that's okay. Same thing happened in an otherwise pretty honorable piece by Jennifer Rubin in the Washington Post. "When not one but multiple rants call 'into question not only his fitness for office but his basic cognitive abilities,' the media’s refusal to convey Trump’s unfitness amounts to misleading the public." No. It's not just misleading, it's deadly -- to the reputation of the publication that didn't convey what they saw clearly with their own two eyes. The rest of the Rubin piece is worth reading. I expect she softened her criticism because she has to work with the editors at the Post who decided to keep cutting Trump slack. You and I don't have that problem. The news industry in the US must be scrapped and replaced with one that tells the truth, otherwise what's the point.