. This isn't exactly a new rule for journalism , but it's worth mentioning anyway. If you wouldn't want to read the piece yourself, don't let them put your name on it. Example. A story promises to tell you about 47 seconds that saved Kamala Harris's career. They do eventually tell you the words, but you have to wade through a lot of pointless bullshit to get to it. If I were writing it, the first words of the piece would have to be the words, and then explain it. You've seen this over and over and it gets worse all the time. I still don't understand why they do it, if I'm reading the piece, I'm a paying subscriber, right? Another example of disrespect, quit trying to upsell paying customers. Once a month maybe, but not every 8th time I visit your site. Most businesses have no regard for their customers' time, but the ones that do, really make an impression.