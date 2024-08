I use PocketCasts on my Android phone as my main podcast-listening app. I also have a website, dave.podcatch.com , that has the latest episodes from the podcasts I follow. I would love to hook up my subscriptions from PocketCasts to dave.podcatch.com, so that I could add to the website from my freaking phone. Make it really easy for me to pitch a great podcast feed to my friends. But I can only export my feeds, I can't create a dynamic link between the two. If I ran a popular podcatch app like Pocketcasts, I would open up my outbound subscription list, and vie to be the default place people come to subscribe to podcasts. If a few of my users were geeks and visionaries, they could start telling other vendors they should hook up to my source lists, so they can use Pocketcasts to subscribe. One place to subscribe is way better than many. If you think things like that can't happen, think again. How did you all come to use OPML for your subscription lists? It's because someone volunteered to go first, and the users of that product demanded that other products support the format. It still amazes me that there's an interchange format there, but we've barely begun to tap into the power there.