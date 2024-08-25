The problem with the state-by-state abortion laws that Trump says he favors: 1. The women in states that ban abortion who will die as a result of the bans, and many more who will be severely injured, and all will have their freedoms severely restricted. 2. He's lying. When Congress passes a national abortion ban he'll sign it and boast about it, of course.#
If you're interested in languages and compiler compilers and how to bootstrap a scripting environment, then you'll enjoy the progress I've made in the project to get UserTalk running in today's environments. I welcome comments from experienced or curious language devs. #
Walt Mossberg: "Journalists have one core job: to tell the truth, especially when it’s clear. The staff of the NY Times has done it in the past, even at great risk. Why don’t they do it now?"#
My response: "We have no visibility into the inner workings of the NYT. We can't vote them out of office. We can't even rebut them. They rarely carry opposing opinions."
