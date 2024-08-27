Very insightful Greg Sargent interview with James Carville. Two take-aways for Democrats. 1. Avoid NPR politics. 2. Appeal to college-educated white men. Most of them vote Republican, but with Walz on the ticket, they have a special ambassador, he represents that straight-talking country folk are part of the Democratic coalition. It's still true that white voters are the majority. Get a small number to vote Democratic could be enough to win the election. It never is about policy. It's about whether you are like them. That's what it means to avoid NPR politics. And btw, imho -- getting the press to like you might not be good. I wonder if the Dems would ever have the courage to sever itself from the journos. Imagine Harris saying "If the press says we're bad you know that means we're good." She could say that in her big interview. 😀#
The reason I askedyesterday if NYT reporters sign NDAs (with the NYT, not sources), then when a reporter leaves the NYT they can write a book about WTF happened at the NYT, and it would be an instant best seller imho. #
Last update: Tuesday August 27, 2024; 2:10 PM EDT.
