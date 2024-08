Humor and putdowns in politics are great if you know how to do it and if the time is right. Trump was the only comedian on stage at the debates. And his act was fresh. The people who loved him loved that the other people hated him. It really was simple. Like a sports team or a favorite comic. Anyway, the Harris folk areat putdowns and comedy, and the time is right. Trump's act is done, people are tired of the same old bullshit (which is exactly what Kamala said last night in the big interview). That's the cushion they're floating on. If they had called Trump weird in 2016 it wouldn't have worked, and probably not in 2020 for different reasons (he wasn't a joke at that moment, a huge number of Americans were sick and dying, and the economy was in ruin and there was no end in sight, not a good time to be joking around). But now Trumpa joke. So it feels right. Another perspective you should get is James Carville, who was on the Daily Blast podcast on Tuesday. Real eye-openers re how campaigns really work and why it's working for Team Harris now. And btw, why she's doing great now and not so good in 2019, two things. 1. Obviously she's grown. The last four years she's been VP of the United States. That's got to be some kind of education for someone as brilliant as she is. 2. In 2019 she was on stage with 20 other people, and only got tiny slivers of time. Look at what you find appealing about her now (assuming you do). It's the pauses and looks as much as anything, the facial expression. Anyway, she's really good at what she's doing now, at all levels, and Donald Trump is washed up. That's why it still feels good because of course he still could win.