There's a new folder at plugins/platforms. Each subfolder contains a driver for one platform. Initially there are four folder: bluesky, mastodon, twitter and wordpress. Each driver is a Node module that exports a single function that posts an item to the platform. #
The drivers are invoked through an HTTP POST call, where the body contains the parameters to the driver. The parameters for each driver are different, because their APIs are different. To add support for a new platform, you just write a new driver. #
I also have a client app that does linkblogging through this server, that's why my linkblogging these days is so relatively effortless. #
Even though the current situation is done without standards, I think not only will that change over time, but this is a good thing. What used to be a corporate silo owned by Twitter, Inc is now a competitive market with lots of players. That's what we wanted back in 2006 when Twitter started, and now we have it. #
This isn't the last step or the first step toward getting them all to coalesce, but it is progress. #
If you're a developer have a look. And if you're a user, know that we're on the road to make cross-site posting a reality. It works for super-geeks like myself now, but eventually it'll work for poets too.#
PS: There's also an RSS feed emanating from my textcasting system, that, in conjunction with the masterful Manton Reece at micro.blog, is how I do my cross-posting to Threads. Eventually I expect there will be a platform driver for Threads too, but for now -- this is how it works. Thanks Manton! It's great to work with you on this stuff. 😄#
Last update: Saturday August 31, 2024; 1:36 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)