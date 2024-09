In hindsight Medium chose the wrong business model. They could have done what Automattic has done with WordPress. It's a private company so I don't know how much it's growing or how profitable it is, but from outside it's obviously growing and profitable. Basically, charge writers for the service, or lots of services. Little extras you can add to your site. Use it as a hook to sell domain names (huge recurring business). And open source the Medium editor, when it came out it was a breakthrough in usability, and offer it to Google to bundle with Chrome, upgrade the whole web while you're at it. With billions of windfall from the success of Twitter, why argue over nickels and dimes. That's what I always wondered about the thinking behind Medium. Ev had the ability to change the course of the industry, and make the same kind of money Google and Microsoft make. And yes, I did urge him to do all this at the time, publicly (didn't have access to him privately, if you can believe that).