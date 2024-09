I got a bit of pushback on what I wrote about The Newsroom yesterday . If you think it was great, you should watch it again. They got everything wrong, imho -- and the storytelling is as simple as Atlas Shrugged . If you loved it in 2012, okay -- but we've all been through hell since then. And we know how the news orgs The Newsroom was trying to model dealt with the challenge. They folded. They gave up. It's all bullshit. It's like watching the story of a great war, that we lost. I don't mean bloggers, I mean all of it. If democracy depends on journalism, then it's gone. It can't come back from what they're doing now. Think of the hair-splitting they did in The Newsroom, even the slightest appearance of impropriety. Now they invite politicians on when they know they're going to tell hugely damaging lies about very important things. They're doing the opposite of what journalism is supposed to do. They sure as hell don't care what we think of them. Go watch it again. It's a time capsule that will show you how much you've learned since those horribly naive days. Maybe I'll write more about this tomorrow.