I got a bit of pushback on what I wrote about The Newsroom yesterday. If you think it was great, you should watch it again. They got everything wrong, imho -- and the storytelling is as simple as Atlas Shrugged. If you loved it in 2012, okay -- but we've all been through hell since then. And we know how the news orgs The Newsroom was trying to model dealt with the challenge. They folded. They gave up. It's all bullshit. It's like watching the story of a great war, that we lost. I don't mean bloggers, I mean all of it. If democracy depends on journalism, then it's gone. It can't come back from what they're doing now. Think of the hair-splitting they did in The Newsroom, even the slightest appearance of impropriety. Now they invite politicians on when they know they're going to tell hugely damaging lies about very important things. They're doing the opposite of what journalism is supposed to do. They sure as hell don't care what we think of them. Go watch it again. It's a time capsule that will show you how much you've learned since those horribly naive days. Maybe I'll write more about this tomorrow. #
I've never written a review on Amazon even though I shop there regularly. I was about to write a negative review for a product they can't seem to support, that I depend on, but got this message. Weird. I bought the product from the page I wanted to review it on. How else would they determine if I actually purchased the product? They don't say. They do offer to tell me a joke if I rate products I've bought. I've heard the company isn't doing that well now that Bezos has stepped aside. Hopefully this is just a bad set of coincidences. #
Last update: Thursday September 5, 2024; 3:17 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)