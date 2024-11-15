I predict that people will come to appreciate features that Mastodon has that the other twitter-like social web services don't.#
Why Repubs won? They campaigned in a new way that the Dems apparently didn't notice (neither did I, not claiming to be better). Repubs were more creative and improvisational. They didn't worry what Jake Tapper or Ezra Klein would think, so came off as more genuine. It's a TV show, acting and suspension of disbelief are what count. It has nothing to do with anything else. Sorry it has to be that way but that's how it is. I don't think they hate women btw, they would have voted for Roseanne Barr or Melissa McCarthy. Maybe Chris Rock, they probably would have really liked Will Smith. Idiocracy was incredibly prescient. No joke. #
When I was a boy my mother would sometimes say if I didn't stop belching I wouldn't be able to stop. #
Last update: Friday November 15, 2024; 1:23 PM EST.
