I've got a new project called davegpt , it's in GitHub, open source of course. I also created a ChatGPT project with the same code. Presumably I can ask it questions about the code. Because I have a worknotes.md file in the GitHub project, ChatGPT understands where I want to take this project. Most amazing, it wrote a summary of what it saw in the project. I added that to the GitHub project, of course, and since it was in Markdown, it fit right in with no mods. The power of standards. I love it when things that should work, do. The next step is to implement a feature in the new Bingeworthy that can only be done with an AI bot like ChatGPT. It's such a thrill to be working on this stuff as it's happening. And what a delight that it has an API. I don't mind that I'm paying for it, I love the idea of paying to break down walls to create new things that couldn't have been created before.