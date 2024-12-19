A tuneup I just did for WordLand might be interesting.#
I've been thinking about Blogger Of The Year for a few months, and had a choice (not yet final), but then Paul Krugman left the NYT, set up shop on Substack, and has been totally kicking ass every day for the last week. Presumably these are all things the NYT wouldn't let him run? Or if he submitted them, would they edit them into mushy nonsense. I've been there, I quit Wired when they edited my pieces, with my name on them, where I said things I thought were inane, things that I most definitely did not say. There's never been a better illustration of the importance of blogging and the value that's removed by publishing in the NYT. If a Nobel Laureate like Krugman can't get his ideas out that way, with the huge advantage in circulation they have (as Wired did over my humble blog), then there must be a reason to have blogs after all. I don't think he will be my BOTY for 2024, but maybe next year, if he keeps up the intelligent irreverence. #
I watched Ari Melber last night and noted he isn't yet on Bluesky or hasn't updated his show graphics to include it? He usually tries to be leading edge in this, and at this point he looks a bit behind the times, imho, ymmv etc. After Melber, I stayed through the opening segment of Joy Reid and was charged up by her intro. She's clicking on all cylinders. They must be thinking about gutting or reconfiguring MSNBC at this time. It's up for sale, I wonder if a billionaire will see the wisdom of owning that piece of real estate as Musk saw the value in Twitter, far beyond what the stock market valued it at. (BTW, I should add that I benefited from his largesse, I was a very small shareholder in Twitter at the time. I did not want to sell, but my vote didn't matter. Heh.)#
Last update: Thursday December 19, 2024; 12:15 PM EST.
