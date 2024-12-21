I like to share posts from Threads on Bluesky and Mastodon to illustrate the incompatibility, the ignorance of one to the other. These guys should all be using the same protocol. It's a travesty that each of them considers their product to define the social web -- they don't understand the first thing about the web, what the miracle the web was. Before the web, the tech world was as it is now, fragmented by huge companies that didn't care about anything but their own internal drama. The last thing they would consider was reusing something that was already running. While all that was going on Unix basically agreed on a core set of functions that formed a basis for interop. They weren't perfect, there were differences in each of the Unixes, but you could reuse most of what you knew on each of the platforms. But Apple, Microsoft, Sun and IBM each ran their own ecosystems. And then one day along came the web. Instead of bookshelves of docs, it wasn't even a booklet. You could be up and running with a "website" in ten minutes. I speak from experience. My first website was authored with a freaking email. Today Threads, Bluesky and Mastodon are the IBM, Microsoft and Apple of 2024. It's ridiculous if they think this is a web. To paraphrase the late great Lloyd Bentsen, I knew the web, the web was a friend of mine. You are not the web. #
Last update: Saturday December 21, 2024; 11:15 AM EST.
