What we need, now, is a system to compete with Twitter. A system as capable as Twitter. It has to be privately held by a group that can be trusted not to interfere with democratic use of the system. This can't be guaranteed, it has to be based on trust. It needs to scale very quickly. Its vision is to represent democracy. And it has to be simple, clean and quickly understood as parallel to Twitter. Bluesky has a lot of what's needed, but its ownership is not clear. But it more like Twitter than Twitter is today and I expect that to continue.