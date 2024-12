After his death at 100 on Sunday, the news has been full of talk about Jimmy Carter. It's not polite to say it's exhausting and boring, and seems pointless. Then I happened to hear Jimmy Carter himself, on the latest episode of the Fresh Air podcast, and that was fantastic and totally worthwhile. It had been a long time since I listened to him, and I've grown a lot since then. Listen to the person, much more interesting than people talking about the person.