After his death at 100 on Sunday, the news has been full of talk about Jimmy Carter. It's not polite to say it's exhausting and boring, and seems pointless. Then I happened to hear Jimmy Carter himself, on the latest episode of the Fresh Air podcast, and that was fantastic and totally worthwhile. It had been a long time since I listened to him, and I've grown a lot since then. Listen to the person, much more interesting than people talking about the person.#
In addition to a $20 per month ChatGPT account, I also have a full Gemini account because I bought a snazzy new Pixel 9 Pro which comes with one year of Gemini included. So far that's just meant that I get pop up dialogs all over the place telling me I can use Gemini with Gmail, Google Drive and whatever else. Honestly it's just annoying. I do not want these apps to do my writing for me. Please. That imho is not a valuable use of AI. I can write for myself thank you very much.#
Braintrust query: I'm kind of stuck with my little feed reader in Bluesky. It works, but a few hours into it, at 10PM last night, we start getting rate-limit errors from bluesky. If it really is a rate limit, shouldn't reset after a while?#
Still looking for WordLand testers who write good bug reports and use WordPress for writing on a regular basis, even daily. #
I posted this on Threads, and thought it should also be on my blog. :-)#
I don't want to be critical of anyone in the WordPress world, there's already a lot of that going around. I want to be off on the side, seeing the immense value of the platform, and things we can do with it that aren't possible any other way. #
Toward that end, I want to say -- for a product that is so incredibly useful for writers, not much attention has been paid to how writers work. We can do a lot better, imho.#
Again, not meant to be in any way personal. It's just the way it happened.#
