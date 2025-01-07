Has anyone come up with a variant of JSON that allows comments? I've started using names like "comment1" etc to shoehorn comments in. A complete hack, impossible to maintain over time. The idea of not being able to put notes in your config.json files is absolutely ridiculous. #
I wish the Ecmascript committee had put more effort into real soul-saving enhancements like comments in JSON instead of coming up with contorted ways to do the same old contortions we got used to dealing with ten years ago. And they could have removed features from the language instead of piling on more and more random reinventions. End of editorial, now on with the new Bingeworthy. #
Last night while watching a basketball game, checking my iPad, and all of a sudden new items started appearing in the RSS feed for the new Bingeworthy. #
I thought oh geez there's some kind of bug, last thing I need now, but quickly realized someone was using it and it was working. #
There were some final mostly cosmetic things I wanted to deal with first, and I wanted to fix up the docs, such as they are, but I am spread too thin, and had been putting it off. But here was a reminder, I put all that effort to rebuilding it after the TwitterPocalypse. Bingeworthy is the app I missed the most that hadn't been ported off Twitter identity. So I did the deed, flipped the switch and now you can use it too. #
I started fresh, with no programs, no users and no ratings. Then I imported the programs that I had rated, and my ratings for them.#
The most important features are there, although they don't necessarily look that great. I want to do some more work there. #
The predictive stuff, users most like you and recommendations, have not been ported, because there are only two users, and we recommend both of them to you. And all the programs I liked a lot are great, if you haven't watched them, you should, right now, stop everything.#
If you have any questions or problems, I've started a thread. #
It uses WordPress for identity. I like this because it's the same identity service I'm using for WordLand, of course, and this makes it possible to use WordLand to write reviews of shows you like or don't like for Bingeworthy. It doesn't mean anyone has to read them. And I have ideas for how to use OpenAI to generate some interesting stuff from collections of reviews. All of this is just in my head, not even started to be implemented. But the idea of compatibility between the two creates some interesting possibilities, and I love those kinds of integrations, a lot like what we were doing in Frontier on the Mac in the 90s. #
BTW, of course I had ChatGPT do a logo. There's a slight typo, but rather than fix it, I left it there as something for attentive fans to find. #
The all-new logo for Bingeworthy, via ChatGPT of course. 😄#
Last update: Tuesday January 7, 2025; 12:05 PM EST.
