The feediverse is not a joke. It's deployed, scaled, widely supported, far beyond AT Proto or ActivityPub. It's the HTML of the open social web. And where the others are complicated, feeds are really simple.

Sad to say I'm going to have to mention Trump from time to time. When I hear a reporter wondering what to make of his thing about all those friendly countries he wants to go to war with, here's what it means. He's trolling you. Haven't you figured that out by now. Just by mentioning the weird thing he's talking about as if it were some kind of puzzle, a brilliant chess move, etc blah blah zzzz. It's trolling. Stop falling for it. If it's Trump-initiated nonsense, don't report it. You. Are. Being. Trolled. Asshole. All he wants is attention. Always. No exceptions.