Now that I have a search engine for my blog, I can reliably look for all instances of Wordle Kitty which was a character I was playing around with last year with ChatGPT. It even comes out in reverse chronologic order, and it's better than Google which ignores a lot of my blog these days. My own search engine doesn't do that of course.#
When I buy a domain speculatively, I usually put up some kind of placeholder page with a title, picture and tagline. Like feediverse.org. I pushed a link to it yesterday, and got back this possibly snarky response, but still thought provoking. Why isn't there a feed for the feediverse.org page. Good point! So if you were to put a feed on the home page of the open feediverse, what it be? A feed of posts to the Little Feed Reader account on Bluesky. I think that might be it. We can celebrate the day when that feed is mirrored on Bluesky (Inbound RSS ftw!) and we can shut down the stupid app that does the bridging. We had a standard long before Bluesky came along, isn't it wrong for them to try to force everyone to use their reinvention? It doesn't say anything good about the people who made that choice, among interop-minded developers. It kind of violates our ethos imho.#
Last update: Thursday January 16, 2025; 1:04 PM EST.
