I just wrote a review for Industry in BingeWorthy , but it doesn't have a text editor. It farms the job off to WordLand , which shoots the text back to Bingeworthy as the user publishes to WordPress and RSS , in Markdown. So the text is on both BW and WP and the feediverse . And through WordPress it has a presence on the web . This is the goal, writing exists on its own, but can be shared in all the contexts it makes sense in, but it lives primarily in your blog, your home base. That's why WordPress is so important in the scheme of things. It's a consensus, this is where a lot of people are blogging in 2025. And there's a lot of mostly unexplored interop. And they don't break developers. This may not make total sense at this time, but soon, I hope to be able to point back at this post, and say it was the first time something important worked.