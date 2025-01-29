There should be ads on tv tonight saying they're coming for the abortion pill. Spell it out clearly so the voters can hear it as it happened. Otherwise they will rightly blame the Dems for not telling them what was going on. It's not too late Dems.#
Molly White has an excellent OPML subscription list. I want to make something with this, maybe a Bluesky feed reader? I want to show people they can combine skills to make new media. We don't have to wait for big companies to do it for us. We can work together. That's how we rise to the challenges we share. We can flip this bad situation around, turning problems into opportunity. Big changes happen now. We can steer in the direction we want to go. #
We're programmed to believe big companies make things the right way and individual people can't be trusted. We're going to have to break out of that rut, to stop trusting them so much. It's like the 2008 banking crisis, but this time they've taken over the government, not just the economy. The tech industry, believe it or not, started with assumption that it was the other way around. That people were the brilliance, and companies started wars to make money (we were the generation that stopped the Vietnam war, btw). I got into computers because I thought I could earn a living that way, but quickly discovered how inherently subversive they are. They weren't just for the nerds with the plastic pocket protectors, they were also for hippies. Some of us are still here and we want to create with you.#
One more thing then I have to get back to work. There's a great moment in Woody Allen's Sleeper where a time traveler was told that the world was destroyed when Albert Shanker got hold of a nuclear warhead. If you lived in NYC in the 70s and 80s you knew Albert Shanker as a NY character like Al Sharpton or Curtis Sliwa. New York had its own semi-celebrities, people who were famous mostly in New York, but not as much outside. So Albert Shanker with a nuclear weapon kind of fit his character as a bomb throwing type in city politics in an extreme way. A fitting and comic way for us to end it all. Proof that god has a sense of humor. It was an inside reference only NYers would get. Well in case you didn't know it, back in that time or a little later, Trump was one of those Albert Shanker types. And yes, now again he has all the nuclear weapons. And it still feels like he's only famous in a mediocre Queens real estate way. Isn't that weird?#
Last update: Wednesday January 29, 2025; 1:33 PM EST.
