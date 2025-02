I'm still fixing bugs in the new Bluesky feature I wrote about yesterday. If the URL of an image has search args, I wasn't getting the type correct and Bluesky rejected it. I used a post about Aaron Swartz's statue unveiled in San Francisco yesterday to test the fix. I knew Aaron of course, he was part of the group developing RSS in the early 00s. He went on to do other things, as did I, and I met up with him again in NYC in the early teens, and then a few months or a year or two (I don't have the exact date of the meetup) he commited suicide . It was a real shock. Now, many years later -- a statue. And the random snarky slogan my test script picked out was really appropriate to the event . It was a tragedy, because an older more confident Aaron would have made a big contribution. I often think about that.