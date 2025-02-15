The way to get even is to win. A lot of people don't get that, and it's almost always their downfall. #
I’m not giving money to Democrats. I will give to campaigns that run hard-hitting ads telling the full truth about what Musk is doing now. I want to see the actual ads before I chip in, and will do so enthusiastically, but they can’t be anemic.#
The Dems don't do positioning. The Repubs run circles around Dems. They are masters at positioning. It's not hard, you just have to decide to do it. #
Hypercard stacks were the equivalent of websites. #
If it had been built around the Macintosh Toolkit, and had an API that fit in with Mac apps, there wouldn't be a web, we'd all be using Macs. Alas it was all on its own, didn't work with anything but itself. #
A lot was lost because the Mac development model was far in advance of what existed on the web, and it was well-thought-out unlike the app model of the web, which is a hodgepodge of horribly designed modules that don't work well together. #
I was a Mac developer at the time, so I know a lot about this moment of history. #
Last update: Saturday February 15, 2025; 1:11 PM EST.
