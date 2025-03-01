 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday, March 1, 2025
The tab key now switches between the main editor and title editor in WordLand. Still a little work to do there. #
These days I read Timothy Snyder's essays as soon as they come in.#
New month. Last month's source code archived. Onward! 😄#
One America Together#
  • AOC asked for ideas of what to do for the SOTU.#
  • I suggested we come up with a new slogan. Like this.#
  • “One America Together”#
  • Make hats, purple — enough for everyone, including the Repubs. #
  • During applause, Dems rise and chant “One America Together.”#
  • What do you think?#
  • Wordle Kitty throwing out the first pitch of the baseball season. #

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday March 1, 2025; 2:06 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)