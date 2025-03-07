Before our media was gradually taken over by Russia, they did it to Ukraine, but they managed to dig their way out, had a democratic election, resulting in their current government. So it's not impossible to dig your way out. But you have to stop insisting that Hitler be allowed to speak.#
The Fediverse is impossible to use even for people who understand what it's trying to do, and most people have no idea. The answer: Stop trying to reinvent Twitter. It wasn't a great idea! And figure out what really works in a decentralized system. It requires some serious brain work.#
