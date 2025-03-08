Praise from David, author of Small Pieces Loosely Joined
and co-author of Cluetrain Manifesto
, is the best. He picked up WordLand
overnight, and he loves it, for the right reasons. WordLand is an editor for "small pieces," maybe the first. Most of the really easy editors have been stuck in silos and thus are dead-ends. I'm sure the people who designed them wished they weren't locked up, but they had to work for billionaires-to-be, I don't. I called the locked-up editors tiny little text boxes
. I wanted to create an editor that starts out slightly larger than the TLTBs, and grows as your idea grows. So David opened up WordLand
and started typing. And it turned into a normal sized blog post
. It flowed right into it. And unlike the TLTB's in twitter-like worlds, those bits live on the open web, and can use all the features of the web, and are fed out to software networks via RSS
, which is a lot simpler than other protocols. It can grow faster because there already is a huge installed base of software and knowledge for RSS. Imho developers should build on existing standards
, not try to replace them. They might be more alive
than you think (or more accurately, wish). #
I updated the screen shot
on the WordLand docs page
. It was really out of date. WordLand
is the best editor for people to write in WordPress. I've been developing it over the last couple of years. I wanted to get a really nice editor into this slot. I felt WordPress deserved one. It's designed to feel like the editor in twitter-like services, but without the limits. I've been writing about this on my blog
, while I was doing that, I was developing WordLand in the background. We have ignored the needs of writers for too long. It's time to remove the limits. People believed the formula Twitter arrived at was the right one. It is far too limited for writers. WordLand is the answer, in software. #