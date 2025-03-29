This is very important. If you're on Bluesky, follow this account. "This is the official rapid response page of the Democratic Party." I've been begging the Dems to do this since 2009, a permanent heartbeat for the Dems on social media. Staffed by the team that ran the Harris campaign social media center during the campaign. They were snarky, fun, irreverent, and never apologized for representing the people, and they did it well. This is a moment. I no longer have to beg for this. It exists. So the first step has already been taken, thank goodness!!! Now it's up to us to spread the news that there is a place to find the heartbeat of the Dems. I'm going to study it, RT it, and keep the flame lit the best I can. #
Last update: Saturday March 29, 2025; 9:28 PM EDT.
