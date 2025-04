As long as the Chinese company BYD is making such interesting and inexpensive EVs , and Tesla is a shithole company , if I were in charge, I'd give BYD atariff to encourage them to flood the US market with nice cheap EVs so we can get rid of the shitstain Tesla once and for all. I'd give them an even better price if they agreed to recycle Teslas as trade-ins so we don't have to feel ecologically irresponsible. And yes, dear MAGAs, I am woke. You all can go back to sleep now. Zzzz.