Join a Parade Today. When people talk about What You Can Do on podcasts or on TV, they say lame things that don't work that well. One thing for sure is that when Bernie and Alexandria do a rally in your area, you can go and enjoy the energy. This is a good thing because it gives the TV cameras something to focus on. But here's what I think the best thing to do is. Don't start something, join something. Because two is way more powerful than one, and three is way more powerful than two. When people work together on something good, more people doing it is usually even better. #
I want to develop a WordPress theme by iterating as you would when developing an app. I outlined the flow on the wordLandSupport repo.#
Last update: Wednesday April 16, 2025; 4:18 PM EDT.
