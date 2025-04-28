If Harvard could become more American and less elite, that could change things. Make a contribution directly to the well-being of Americans. Be the source of reliable information to the people that's missing because the major corporations who own the media are playing it safe. Harvard is no longer in a position where playing it safe is an option. The Trumps will continue to cast doubt on the truth, but in a contest between Trump and Harvard, I bet a lot of people, maybe even most, would trust Harvard first.