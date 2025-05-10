Someday I'll be able to point ChatGPT at the home page for writing about WordLand, and tell it to read every page that's linked to it, and from that put together a well-organized book about WordLand. Maybe sometime next year perhaps?? I used that as a prompt, to see what ChatGPT would say.#
When a friend discovers a new product of mine and says the world owes Dave for being such a great guy, I wish they'd skip that part, and follow what we're doing. Get in the loop. #
Software isn't a thing, it isn't finished, it's a process as it gets invented by the users. It's a performing art. WordLand today is like a musician performing in a small club, working out the playlist, and hoping to be playing at theaters then arenas, and finally someday, if we're very good, stadiums. But we need help. #
If you love WordLand, subscribe. Use the software. Learn what it can do, hit its limits, make requests. #
I remember very well being handed a list of feature requests by Apple's lead evangelist from a new exec they just hired at Apple. I looked at the list, and handed it back and said I'd like to meet him. On the paper was the top ten list of every MORE user at the time. We knew what they wanted because we listened, studied, and learned. I knew his new boss was a real user, and thus I knew we could do stuff together. It worked out exactly that way. #
We lived for the first years of my life in Jackson Heights, which is probably, today, the most culturally diverse place in the world. In the 1960s it was a white neighborhood that was adjacent to a black neighborhood, Corona. They paired our elementary schools when I was in third or fourth grade. My little brother went to the school in Corona, and I stayed in the school in Jackson Heights. #
There's a famous picture, in our family at least, of my mother walking my brother to school. It was on the front page of the NYT one day. That was a big deal then. #
When I was in fifth grade we moved to Flushing. It was a sleepy little place (for NYC), nice houses, mostly Irish and Italian families with a few Jews. Now it's a Far East culture, from China and Korea, and still just as nice as it ever was. #
We have a system in this country, it takes people from everywhere and gives them a platform to create whatever they want. In Flushing it's the best Chinese food in the city, which is saying a lot.#
