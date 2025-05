RSS-based podcasts are built-in and not going anywhere. Here's why. As long as there are lots of good podcasts available for listening to via RSS on phones, every competitive 'caster is going to want to be there, because their competitors are. And as long as I can get a good selection of interesting stuff to listen to on my phone, there's no reason look elsewhere. And as far as I know I can't listen to a YouTube "podcast" in my car or when walking. One more thing, please stop using death metaphors re RSS. Learn how framing works. A few nasty people in the early 00s did a number on RSS and started putting that awful word next to RSS. It was a way of earning points from the people who ran Twitter and tech conferences like SXSW, basically asshole-like people who wanted to close the door on the open web. And now here we are 2.5 decades later and people aredoing it. You should self-censor on that one, those people are long-gone, probably doing stuff with crypto or nuzzling up to oligarchs, and you're keeping their asshole-ness alive. That's pretty fucked up.