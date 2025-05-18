Not much to write, so impressed by the way the Knicks got past the Celtics. I don't know any Celtics fans, but I imagine there are some subscribers who are. Hard to imagine how hard the last series hit you all. I don't have anything against the Celtics these days although Paul Pierce is an asshole, and I hope you all know that. Just watched the OKC win over Denver. All around an incredible group in the final four, very diverse and inclusive. And btw now that I think of it, Jaylen Brown was grabbing Knicks players by the balls. I hope you all come to terms with that. We do love Kristaps in New York, a true gentleman. Maybe he and Giannis can come play for the Nets. We may have room for another great team in NY. #
