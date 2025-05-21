I mentioned Chris Lydon's weblog for the ears and got an email back, and this made me think some more. We need someone to do a canvas of how intellectuals use ChatGPT-like systems to advance their research and creativity, or just for learning or fun. It's the same kind of opportunity that was in front of us in 2003 when blogs were new, and only a few people loved the idea, but they were fierce in their enthusiasm. You could tell something was happening. It happened before that with PCs, and now it's happening again with AI. I'm absolutely sure of this, as sure as I was with PCs and the web. So Chris, humor me -- this is your new assignment -- find out from the people who listen to Radio Open Source not what's bad about AI, they hear that all the time, let's hear their stories, why they think it's the best thing ever. I believe you'll find them. That's what's missing today in journalism, and it's something Chris is uniquely able to do. BTW, here's a list of things I've written recently about ChatGPT. #
Last update: Wednesday May 21, 2025; 11:53 AM EDT.
