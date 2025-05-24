A day away from the blog. Really enjoying the NBA playoffs, even though the Knicks are still in it. Nice turnaround after the first quarter for the Minnesotas. Still hoping for a finals between them and the Knicks. It'll be interesting to see how the Knicks change their lineup. Hopefully no more isolation-ball with Brunson. It's boring and doesn't work. Melo 2.0. Might make sense if he was LeBron, but he's not and LeBron's game is boring anyway. Let's do this well, win or lose.