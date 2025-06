If you think we need to find a way past the billionaires, then we have to find a way around the established media. They keep selling us out and we keep acting as if we show them that they're doing it in a way they understand they'll get on our side. But they can't. “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it,” wrote Upton Sinclair in 1935. It's still true 90 years later. Another great philosopher, Les Moonves said in 2016, "It may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CBS," referring to Trump's run for president. It was good presumably because of increased viewership resulting more ad revenue. I'm sure it's still true today, though CBS stopped boasting about it in public.