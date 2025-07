I'm going to add a command to WordLand that lets you quickly edit the text of the current post in Markdown. So if you you can quickly change the URL on a link. Or just see what you got when you pasted some text into the document. The thing I don't want to do is a full-blown Markdown editor. I want to do that too at some point, or leave the door open for other developers to do it. I'm not trying to own the market for nice editors for WordPress, I just want to open the market. And along the way I'm going to do a bunch of marketing for WordPress that it really needs. I hope Matt and company appreciate this. WordPress needs, imho, a kind of love and support that honestly it hasn't been getting.